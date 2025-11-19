Transneft to transfer 12 mln tons of oil products to pipelines for deliveries to terminals

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft will transfer 12 mln metric tons of oil products from rail to pipeline transport to expedite deliveries to marine terminals, the Novorossiysk Commercial Seaport (with Transneft as its controlling shareholder) said in the presentation at the Russian Transport forum.

"Transneft is working continuously on construction of trunk product pipelines, which contributes to lower load on railways and acceleration of petroleum product deliveries to marine terminals," the port said.

Agreements are being reached at present to build petroleum product pipelines from refineries in the Krasnodar Region to Novorossiysk at two stages. The first one will be until January 1, 2027 for 3.7 mln metric tons of diesel fuel, and the second one until January 1, 2030 for three mln metric tons of gasoline. Furthermore, the Samara-Volgograd product pipeline to pump 5.3 mln metric tons of diesel fuel will be constructed by 2030.

