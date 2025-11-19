Fertilizer terminal to be built in Novorossiysk seaport

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A mineral fertilizer terminal with the capacity of six million metric tons per year is planned to be built in Novorossiysk in 2025-2030, the Novorossiysk Commercial Seaport (with Transneft as its controlling shareholder) said in the presentation at the Russian Transport forum.

Investments in the project are estimated at 28.4 bln rubles ($351.5 mln).

"The implementation period is in 2025-2030," the presentation indicates.

Key technical solutions and the investment declaration are being developed now.

