Venison production in Yamal doubles over 5 years

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's venison production doubled over five years, and venison processing grew by 2.5 times over three years, the regional government's press service said after a meeting between Governor Dmitry Artyukhov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

"Over five years, venison production has doubled, and the processing has increased 2.5 times over three years. The region's companies make more than 220 types of venison products and more than 180 types of fish products. In 2024, every third meat dishes at social institutions was cooked of venison, 40% of the fish menu consisted of Yamal fish," the press service said.

The region has 16 slaughterhouses, and two more meat and fish processing plants will be commissioned before the year ends. "We care about those who work in the industry. Those are mostly representatives of indigenous peoples. Last year, we raised venison price, which is 500 rubles per kilogram now and it is the highest price in the country. Starting from January 1, we will index subsidies for fish producers by 13%," the press service quoted the governor as saying.

The region continues environmental protection measures: caring for forest and restoring forests, detailed plans for plant care. The region has introduced additional requirements for contractors, which have resulted in less tree death. Under the national Environmental Wellbeing project, the region will have waste treatment and disposal facilities and will clean water bodies.