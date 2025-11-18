Russia ready to supply India with any necessary military equipment — Rostec CEO

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and India remain strategic partners, and Moscow is ready to supply New Delhi with all the military equipment necessary for the country's security, Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"Regarding relations between Russia and India: we have always been and remain key partners, strategic partners. Moreover, we are continuing and will continue to work with India, and we are ready to supply India with anything it needs, any military equipment," he told journalists.