Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 1.17% to 2,536.22 points as the main trading closed on Wednesday while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.08% to 982.92 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 2.85 kopecks to 11.367 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 81-83 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.3-11.5 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,500-2,600 points on November 13.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,500-2,600 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 80-82 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 92.5-94.5 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.1-11.6 rubles range on November 13.