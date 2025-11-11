Rostec’s profitability level by net income is 2-3% — executive director

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The current profitability level of Rostec is 2-3% in terms of the net profit because of low and sometimes even zero profitability of defense production, Executive Director of the state corporation Oleg Evtushenko said in an interview with RBC.

"The current profitability level is 2-3% and such funds are very small for development. There is no secret profitability of defense production, and this is a significant portion of our work, remains low, sometimes even zero if not negative. This issue remains peripheral in conditions of the Special Military Operation because we are solving the state task and not earning money," he said.

The acceptable profitability level of defense production is 5-10%, Evtushenko said.

"We are discussing these issues now together with the Ministry of Defense and other authorities; I am confident solutions will be found," he added.