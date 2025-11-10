Putin notes stability of Sberbank at meeting with CEO

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted firm stability of Sberbank at the meeting with its CEO Herman Gref.

The chief executive of Sberbank informed about record-high dividend distributions, amounting to 787 bln rubles ($9.7 bln). The bank would receive profits approximately by six percentage points higher than in 2024, and dividends would be higher, Gref noted.

"This evidences such sound stability of the financial institution," Putin said.

Indicators of the national banking system and Sber remain rather modest this year amid the challenging macroeconomic conditions but "fairly good" in the evolved situation, Gref noted at the meeting.