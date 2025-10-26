Hungary cannot refuse from Russian oil — top diplomat

NEW YORK, October 26. /TASS/. Hungary is realistic about energy supplies problems and cannot refuse from Russian oil, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to the reality, we cannot get rid of the Russian oil," he said in an interview with Fox News.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, "the issue of energy supply should be considered as it is a physical issue, an issue of reality, since you cannot heat or cool your houses with politics."

He recalled that he had discussed this problem with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and "explained to him in detail, our very special situation," since his country has no access to the sea. Rubio, in his words, was "the first Western politican" who acknowledged that "geography must be respected.".