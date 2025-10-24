Russian stock indices decline as Friday's main trading session closes

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The MOEX Index decreased by 1.04% to 2,543.93 points by the end of Friday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.68% to 989.72 points. The yuan fell 0.23 kopecks to 11.147 rubles.

"The MOEX Index dynamics was mixed on Friday fluctuating between 2,530 and 2,600 points, with selling prevailing. The stock market retreated again toward its year-lows in light of the cancellation of the Russian-US presidential summit in Budapest and the announcement of new US and European sanctions," said Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to the expert, in addition to that, investors reacted ambiguously to the Bank of Russia's decision to lower the key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 16.5%, "as it was accompanied by a strong signal and forecast for higher rates in 2026 (13-15% instead of the previous 12-13%)."

"The leading gainers in the falling stock market were Whoosh Holding shares (+2.3%), possibly ahead of the release of financial results for the third quarter of this year," noted Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to Milchakova, the leading decliners were Sistema Holding shares (-4.9%), due to the announcement of its intention to revise its dividend policy.

BCS World of Investments expects that on October 27 the MOEX Index will fluctuate with the range of 2,520-2,620 points. The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate is expected to be 82 rubles, the yuan rate is to amount to 11.5 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,500 and 2,600 points on Monday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Monday is 79-81, 92-94, and 11.1-11.5 rubles, respectively.