Bank of Russia lowers key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 16.5%

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has decided to reduce the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, bringing it to 16.5%, stating that it will maintain a level of monetary policy strictness necessary to return inflation to its target, according to the regulator’s press release.

"On 24 October 2025, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 16.50% per annum. Underlying measures of current price growth have not changed significantly and remain above 4% in annualized terms. The economy continues to return to a balanced growth path. Lending growth has accelerated in recent months. Inflation expectations remain high," the statement said.