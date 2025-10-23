Current rise in oil prices amid sanctions is short-term, expert believes

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The current rise in oil prices is linked to geopolitical concerns in the market amid the latest sanctions against Russia, but fundamentally, oil prices will continue to decline, Alexey Belogoryev, research director at the Institute of Energy and Finance, told TASS.

According to him, the real impact of the sanctions on Russian exports will only be evident in two to three months.

"For now, there is obvious concern in the market, which has resulted in a short-term increase in oil prices by $3-4 per barrel. However, this will not stop the fundamental downward trend in prices, although it will slightly slow it down," he said.

The expert believes there are currently no preconditions for a reversal in oil prices toward more significant growth. Commenting on the impact of the sanctions, the expert cited the baseline scenario as a possible short-term decline in seaborne oil supplies and possibly some petroleum products from Russia in December-February, after which they will return to current levels.

The price of Brent crude oil futures for December 2025 delivery on the London Stock Exchange is currently $65.4 per barrel. Today, it exceeded $66 per barrel for the first time since October 9, 2025.

Earlier, the US imposed sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, and several of their subsidiaries. In turn, the European Union officially approved the 19th sanctions package against Russia, which included sanctions against more than 100 tankers and a number of individuals and legal entities.