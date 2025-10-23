MMK reduces steel output by 13.7%, pig iron – by 10.6% in nine months

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The MMK Group reduced its steel production by 13.7% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025 to 7.616 mln tonnes. Pig iron output decreased by 10.6%, totaling 6.579 mln tonnes, the company reported.

At the same time, the group’s sales of metal products amounted to 7.396 mln tonnes, down 10.4%, due to unfavorable market conditions in Russia amid macroeconomic factors, as well as scheduled capital repairs in the rolling segment.

The company attributed the decline in pig iron production to extensive capital repairs, while the reduction in steel output is explained by a slowdown in business activity in Russia amid high interest rates and unfavorable market conditions in Turkey.

Sales of premium products fell by 18.3%, to 2.972 mln tons. Production of coal concentrate increased by 16.2%, to 2.166 mln tons, primarily due to higher mining volumes.

Q3 performance

In the Q3, compared with the previous quarter, pig iron production declined by 14.9% to 2.021 mln tons due to repairs in the blast furnace segment. Steel production decreased by 7.5%, to 2.423 mln tons, which the company attributes to the slowdown in business activity in the Russian market.

Group sales of metal products in the Q3 remained nearly at the previous quarter’s level, totaling 2.475 mln tons, while sales of premium products fell 2.5% to 967,000 tons. The share of premium products in the sales portfolio reached 39.1%.

Production of coal concentrate decreased by 20.8% to 604,000 tons due to reduced demand from MMK for coal concentrate.

Year-end outlook

MMK expects that in the Q4, the Russian metal products market will continue to be influenced by negative factors that are slowing demand.