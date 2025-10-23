EU’s initiatives to confiscate Russian assets to trigger painful response — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Any European Union’s confiscation plans with regard to Russian assets will result in a guaranteed harsh response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"Any actions with Russian assets without Russia’s consent are null and void from the point of view of international and contract law. There is no legal way to take somebody else’s funds without the wallets and reputation of expropriators themselves taking a blow," Zakharova said. "The European jurisdiction ceased to be a reliable haven for finances. From now on, entrusting your funds to Western Europeans, including Euroclear (an international company providing financial services - TASS) is fraught with their complete loss. We are urging to think again before taking any reckless action," the diplomat cautioned.

"Any confiscation initiatives by Brussels will trigger a guaranteed painful response," she emphasized. "We will act in full compliance with the principle of reciprocity in international relations, proceeding from our own interests and the need to compensate the damage done to Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

According to her, the initiatives on expropriating the Russian assets may well be displayed in the "Russophobia museum." Zakharova pointed out that the EU simply cannot come to terms with Russia and its partners’ efforts on settling the Ukrainian crisis, and Brussels is not concealing its wish to undermine peaceful trends and "turn a profit at the expense of Russian sovereign assets." "Illegally pocketing interest earned on the superprofits mentioned was not enough for the expropriators. Now this is about direct confiscation of a significant volume of funds belonging to the Bank of Russia which got stuck in the accounts of Belgium’s Euroclear depository in March 2022," she added.

"The EU is again displaying its shameless approach to the interpretation of the UN Charter and other norms of international law, including provisions on sovereign immunity and the inviolability of central banks’ assets," the diplomat concluded.