Price of Brent oil surpasses $66 per barrel on London’s ICE first since October 9

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has surpassed $66 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 9, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 12:56 p.m. Moscow time (9:56 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.45% at $66 per barrel.

By 1:17 p.m. Moscow time (10:17 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 5.5% as it reached $66.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was up by 5.76% at $61.87 per barrel.