Assessment scale being developed for foreign companies willing to return to Russia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Decisions on the possibility of the return of previously departed foreign companies to Russia will be based on a list of flexible criteria, including the absence of outstanding taxes and other contributions, and the preservation of jobs, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Denis Tyupyshev said.

"There are a number of criteria that must be met for foreign companies to return to Russia. Together with colleagues from relevant agencies, we have agreed on the need for flexible regulation regarding the possible conditions for the return of foreign businesses," he said.

The circumstances of companies' closure in Russia will be taken into account first and foremost, the official noted, adding that federal agencies and business associations are also working to develop lists of industry-specific criteria for investors who previously left the country.

An additional condition for the return of a foreign company to Russia may be the transfer of production technologies, including the creation of joint ventures in the country, he said.