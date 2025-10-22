MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is rapidly advancing in the development of unmanned systems, according to military correspondent Alexander Sladkov, who shared his opinion in an interview with TASS.

"We are making significant progress, primarily in terms of technical support," Sladkov stated. "This progress is paving the way for the eventual establishment of a dedicated branch within the armed forces that specializes in deploying unmanned systems. Without this, we cannot fully leverage this critical component of our military capabilities."

He highlighted that Russia's own technical infrastructure enables faster development compared to Western countries, which continue to supply Ukraine with advanced technology, ammunition, and weaponry.

Confident in Russia's strategic trajectory, Sladkov expressed certainty about achieving victory on the battlefield. "What reassures me is the speed at which we are progressing," he affirmed.