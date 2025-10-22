EU leaders to approve new anti-Russia sanctions on Thursday — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, October 22. /TASS/. EU leaders are expected to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia at a summit on October 23 after resolving differences with Slovakia, Bloomberg reported.

The new package of sanctions will include trade restrictions against companies from China and India, as well as a ban on the export of goods to Russia that could be used in the military industry worth over 40 bln euro, including minerals, ceramics, and rubber, according to the report. Moreover, the EU plans to blacklist over 100 tankers.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that Bratislava is ready to support the adoption of the 19th package of European sanctions against Moscow, provided that the demands of the Slovak authorities are taken into account in the final document of the EU summit. Slovakia was the last EU member state to block the adoption of new sanctions against Russia.