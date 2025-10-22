Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor route independent of other countries — governor

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is the main international route that does not depend on other countries, Chairman of the State Council's Commission on International Cooperation and Export, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky told TASS.

"[The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor], I believe, is now the main international transport corridor and in the near future it will become one of the main transport routes. We do not expect it to be in a year, two, or five. This, of course, is a decade-long project. It is an obvious fact that it (the route) is having no alternative now, it is independent of other countries," he said.

It is important now to focus on development of port and transport infrastructures, especially in the Northern Sea Route area, he continued. "Because at some point, bigger exports and changed foreign economic and political situations may act as major stop factors," he said.

The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is a route connecting Russia's eastern and western parts, the ports of St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, through the northern seas, the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. It is designed to connect the world's industrial, agricultural, energy centers and consumer markets with a shorter, safer and economically-attractive route. The Trans-Arctic Corridor develops as an evolution of the Great Northern Sea Route project, implemented under the Efficient Transport System national project.