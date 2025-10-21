European Commission to propose Russian assets seizure scheme in several weeks

PARIS, October 21. /TASS/. The European Commission will come up with a proposal on how to expropriate Russian assets in several weeks after the EU summit on October 23-24, said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy, Productivity, Implementation and Simplification.

"Should European leaders agree to take this work forward in their meeting on October 23 and 24, the Commission stands ready to come forward with a proposal in the coming weeks," he said,

The commissioner also added that in 2024, at the initiative of the Commission, G7 countries allocated a loan facility of 45 bln euro for Kiev, which is to be serviced and repaid out of revenues from reinvesting frozen Russian assets, and 25.3 bln euro were already spent.