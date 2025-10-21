Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. By the end of Tuesday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX Index fell 4.1% to 2,632.42 points following, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 4.08% to 1,019.41 points.

The yuan rate rose 13.3 kopecks to 11.408 rubles.

"The MOEX Index corrected downwards today, falling below 2,700 points. A sustained market rise of more than 8% over four sessions has prompted some investors to lock in profits, and the news environment provided just the right reasons. Specifically, foreign media reports about allegedly postponed talks between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State and the increased risk of postponing the meeting between the Russian and US presidents. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later denied this information," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

On Tuesday, Mosenergo shares (+0.7%) led the gains, possibly due to the passing of the threat of a legislative ban on energy companies paying dividends, according to Natalia Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

St. Petersburg Exchange shares (-6.7%) saw the most significant decline, possibly due to geopolitical uncertainty.

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX Index for October 22 at 2,625-2,755 points. The dollar exchange rate forecast is 80-83 rubles, and the yuan exchange rate is 11.25-11.55 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global estimates that the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,600-2,700 points on Wednesday. The dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rate forecasts are seen at 80-82 rubles, 93-95 rubles, and 11.2-11.6 rubles, respectively.