Number of Russian tourists visiting Hungary up by 17% in January-August

YEKATERINBURG, October 21. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists visiting Hungary increased by 17% in the first eight months of this year, Hungarian Consul General in Yekaterinburg, Sandor Fabian, said at an extended meeting of the board of the Ural Tourism Association.

"Last year, there was a 36% increase in tourists from Russia. <...> We have data for the first eight months of this year, up to August – the increase was already 17%. That is, we see a very significant trend in the number of tourists coming [from Russia], and they come for 3-4 days, and this is also a big growth. It's not like they just 'came for Saturday and Sunday,' but for a longer period. This is encouraging. <...> Visa issuance – everything is good there, there's steady growth," he said.

Fabian stressed that Hungary "welcomes guests from Russia with love."

Meanwhile, demand from Russian tourists for vacations in Kyrgyzstan is also growing, Mikhail Maltsev, president of the Ural Tourism Association, the regional branch of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, noted.

"We managed to quadruple the number of tourists from 2012 to 2025, according to our estimates, starting with our active cooperation with the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Azamat Isakov, Vice Consul of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg, added that Russia is more than just a partner for Kyrgyzstan.

"We are bound by our past, our human ties, and, importantly, our future, which we are building on a foundation of trust and openness. <...> We would like Russia, and in particular the Urals, to see Kyrgyzstan not just as a dot on the map, but as a place to which people want to return," he said.