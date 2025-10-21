Unfriendly countries also buy Russian goods — PM

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The demand for Russian products remains even in conditions of sanction restrictions and not only partners but unfriendly nations are also purchasing Russian goods, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when speaking at the Made in Russia International Export Forum.

"It is important that the demand for products made in Russia remains in the environment of continuing sanction restrictions against our country," he said.

"It should be separately noted that both Russian partners and unfriendly countries are buying Russian goods," Mishustin added.