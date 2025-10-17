Russian domestic market fully provided with oil products — Novak

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The domestic market is provided with the required quantity of oil products, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"The internal market is provided with the required volume of petroleum market. The government keeps an eye on that and takes all the required measures," Novak said. The energy ministry and federal executive authorities "provide for extra production of petroleum products together with companies. The demand goes down now but the supply and demand balance is in place," he said, adding that authorities will monitor the market to be balanced.

Fuel prices in Russia are growing just as prices for other goods, the deputy prime minister noted. "Prices are increasing just as for all other goods and services and foods - by the inflation level in average," Novak added.