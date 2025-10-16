{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s silver reserves rise by over 4,000 tonnes in 2025 — Natural Resources Ministry

The ministry noted that over the past five years, Russia has mined 12,140 tonnes of silver, while the growth of reserves exceeded production, totaling 14,310 tonnes

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s silver reserves increased by more than 4,000 tonnes in 2025, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry noted that over the past five years, Russia has mined 12,140 tonnes of silver, while the growth of reserves exceeded production, totaling 14,310 tonnes. As of the end of last year, the country’s silver resource base expanded by 3,170 tonnes.

In 2025, according to preliminary data, silver reserves grew by 4,140 tonnes. Among the year’s largest discoveries was the Unkur deposit in the Trans-Baikal Territory, which, in addition to its on-balance reserves of nearly 700 tonnes of silver and off-balance reserves of 295.7 tonnes, also contains 94,300 tonnes of copper. The ministry also noted significant reserve increases due to additional exploration of the Noyon-Tologoy deposit (+1,770 tonnes) and the reassessment of the Peschanka deposit (+1,290 tonnes).

According to the ministry, businesses plan to allocate 36.2 bln rubles ($454 mln) for silver exploration in 2025, compared with 29 bln rubles ($364 mln) a year earlier. In 2023, this figure amounted to 20.4 bln rubles ($256 mln). In addition, the state has allocated 2.3 bln rubles ($29 mln) from the federal budget over the past three years to support early-stage geological exploration projects aimed at replenishing Russia’s silver resource base, both through primary silver ores and complex ores containing silver.

Syria sees Russia as ideal partner to help in its economic recovery — expert
According to Tarek al-Ahmed, Russia has extensive experience in post-war reconstruction
Trump greenlights CIA covert ops to topple Venezuela's Maduro — NYT
According to the newspaper, the US military is already developing options for President Trump, including possible strikes inside Venezuela
Energy companies need to find way not to pass increased costs on to consumers — Putin
The Russian energy system, the president noted, is one of the world’s largest
Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman
US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect
Several foreign PMCs involved in resource "pumping" of IS affiliate in Afghanistan — FSB
"The aggressiveness of IS-KP activity against the republics of Central Asia and Russia is only increasing," Alexander Bortnikov stated
Russia asks US to explain reports on providing intelligence to Kiev — Lavrov
When asked if the US had responded to the request, the foreign minister replied that it had only been "a couple of days since it was published"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the words and tone, in which Vladimir Zelensky publicly addresses the US leader
FSB chief cautions Britain in wake of MI6 ex-chief’s calls for recruiting spies
Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, Alexander Bortnikov said
Italian general expects Pentagon to dissuade Trump from sending Tomahawks to Kiev
Targets will have to be determined by the Americans, which will mean their direct involvement and will lead to further escalation, Fabio Mini said
Russian forces begin to encircle Ukrainian troops in Dronovka, DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that Russian units had broken through Ukrainian defenses to the northwest and southeast of Dronovka
Tomahawks for Ukraine, Latvia sends Russians packing: Foreign Ministry briefing
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia firmly rejects any form of blackmail or intimidation
Tomahawk missiles for Kiev, Alaska process: key takeaways from Lavrov’s statements
According to the Russia's top diplomat, the process launched during the Russia-US summit is not yet complete
Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB
British Special Air Service units are directly involved in the fighting, Alexander Bortnikov added
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Putin to speak at Russian Energy Weeks’ plenary session
The Russian leader traditionally takes part in the forum, with his speech at the plenary session being the central event
Russia will not yield to blackmail from the position of force or terror — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that "the Kiev regime has openly revealed intentions to carry out additional terrorist attacks in Russia to further intensify the conflict"
Tomahawk supplies to Kiev to cause huge damage to Russia-US relations, cautions Lavrov
The foreign minister drew attention to Europe’s desire to turn the Ukraine conflict into the Trump war quickly and reliably
Russian forces conducting fierce fighting in DPR’s Seversk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Russian troops slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement
Russian oil to remain one of most cost-effective raw materials for India — publication
India is the world's third-largest oil consumer
Europe’s largest diamond may go to Russia’s Diamond Fund
After initial assessment the crystal’s future fate will be decided
Russian military doing everything to ensure national security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian army has all the necessary resources
US congresswoman says Russian files on Kennedy’s assassination to be studied by experts
"This is of massive historical significance," Anna Paulina Luna said
Military hysteria in Europe stoked by London, says FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov stressed that the European Union is being methodically stripped of any political independence
New frontier: Russia rethinking where it will build roads, 'not interested' in Europe
It is noted that some previously planned projects are now being rethought
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Liberation of Alexeyevka to facilitate buffer zone establishment near Zaporozhye Region
The Russian defense ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 15
Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates 3 Ukrainian Starlink stations, 23 drones
The enemy also lost 35 heavy quadcopters, seven enemy electronic warfare stations, 23 drone control centers, and four field munitions depots
Russia successfully pivots to new markets after EU says no to gas — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that supply chains on the global gas market were also changing for objective reasons
Kremlin points to sophistication of Kiev's sabotage acts as proof of Western involvement
Dmitry Peskov suggested that Russia’s foreign partners had "probably heard these important statements" made earlier by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov concerning London’s role in attempts to derail the Ukrainian settlement process and in fueling anti-Russian hysteria
US restrictions on NIS caused by Serbia’s refusal to impose anti-Russian sanctions
Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that things should be called by their proper name
US expert doubts Trump plan to fund Kiev via China tariffs feasible
"This policy is doomed from the outset because Trump's plan relies on whether Europe agrees to stop buying Russian oil and gas," Eddie Gonzales said
Russia harvested about 132 mln tons of grain — minister
According to Oksana Lut, grains and pulses were harvested at the moment from 91% of the areas
West seeking to provoke crisis in CIS by instigating separatism, xenophobia — diplomat
"The radically nationalist agenda goes along with the pro-Western, anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda," Yulia Zhdanova said
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin
These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added
Number of Ukrainian drone attacks on Energodar grows dramatically this year — mayor
According to Maxim Pukhov, the infrastructure sustained only minor damage, "but people were hurt"
Lavrov rules out Russia joining forces with anyone against China
When asked about the possibility of a trilateral agreement on strategic stability, the foreign minister pointed out that China has its own position
Ukraine Defense Contact Group raises $67 bln in military aid — British defense minister
Russia has repeatedly said that pumping up the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict
FSB takes necessary measures against Russia’s enemies — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said these people are engaged in hostile activities
FSB has information about UK, Ukraine preparing acts of sabotage on TurkStream
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said this at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states
India mainly pays in rubles for Russian oil — Novak
Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India in recent time
US allies convince Trump that Russia allegedly does not want peace — Lavrov
"The European leaders are not even concealing the fact that they want to ‘lead Trump astray’ from the path that he himself has chosen based on his political instincts," the minister stated
Acts of sabotage by Kiev, London, and drone hysteria in Europe: FSB chief’s statements
Alexander Bortnikov noted that incidents with alleged Russian drones spotted in European airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies
Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president on October 17 — Orange portal
Randrianirina will be sworn in by the Supreme Constitutional Court, the portal says
NATO intelligence involved in incidents with alleged Russian drones over EU — FSB chief
"Experts have no doubt that NATO intelligence agencies were involved," Alexander Bortnikov said
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire
In the next two days, "both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Trump says Israeli military could be back in Gaza 'as soon as I say word'
US leader said he "had to hold back" the Israeli authorities and the military
Pause in Ukraine talks, Putin-Trump conversation: Kremlin spokesman's statements
Dmitry Peskov that it is unclear whether the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in the coming days
Summit in Anchorage joint success for Putin, Trump — Kremlin
"This was indeed a very positive and constructive summit," Dmitry Peskov said
Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela for ratification
The treaty strengthens interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, natural resources, transportation and communications
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin's meeting with Syria’s interim president
According to the Russian leader, Moscow has always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people in its relations with Damascus
Russia to beat record of gas supplies to Hungary in 2025 — Szijjarto
These deliveries "are critical for energy security of Hungary" and the country’s infrastructure will not be able to replenish the shortage in case of their termination, the minister stressed
Europe's 800 bln euro military budget reason for its inability to negotiate — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov pointed out that this budget is allocated for "combating the notorious 'Russian threat' and supporting Ukraine"
Russia 'can not forgive' Latvia's discrimination against its citizens — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that Moscow "must take a tough, uncompromising stance"
FSB accuses West of trying to sabotage new world order
Alexander Bortnikov said that the Euro-Atlantic ruling circles use aggressive propaganda, armed conflicts, sanctions wars, color revolutions, international terrorism, political and religious extremism to fend off the growing demand of the world's majority to unify
Lavrov keeps door open on Russia-US-China strategic stability talks
According to Lavrov, Moscow’s position has been that "it’s up to China to decide"
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers large batch of SV-98 sniper rifles to Russian troops
The rifles that are widely used in the zone of the special military operation were delivered precisely on schedule
Trump team dives deep into Russia's concerns on Ukraine — MFA
"When Donald Trump and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff began to talk about issues related to territory and territorial demarcation, this was an unprecedented recognition of realities on the part of the West," Sergey Lavrov pointed out
Sending Tomahawks to Kiev may bring Washington closer to confrontation with Moscow — NYT
The newspaper noted that providing the weapons would come with enormous challenges
Trump says Modi promised to stop buying oil from Russia
"Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," US leader added
Trump hopes next year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be his
US leader said he saved "maybe hundreds of millions of lives"
Moscow, Minsk increase combat capability of joint air defenses — Russian defense chief
Andrey Belousov emphasized that the two countries were working to enhance the single defense space, boost mutual supplies of military products and build cooperation between their defense industries
Around 10 British volunteers fight for Russia in special military operation
The volunteer said that he had no plans to return home, as he could be killed there
US no longer caps Europe's arms supplies to Ukraine
Ukraine's representative to NATO Alyona Getmanchuk said that the European arms supplies will not be able to completely replace American military support
Russia confident India will continue to cooperate with the country on energy resources
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia's energy resource is in demand, it is economically viable and reasonable
Delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could cause 'triple harm' — senator
Alexey Pushkov said that US President Donald Trump can now either carry out his threat and damage the cause of peace, or choose to go a more rational route
US understands supplying Tomahawks to Kiev would trigger escalation with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that Russia had not requested a meeting with the US to convince them that such a move would pose an extreme danger
Russian government reduced import duties for petroleum products to zero
The government supported the work with partners on gasoline supplies to the Russian market
Transfer of Tomahawks to Kiev would constitute new level of escalation — Kremlin
Russia's position is extremely clear, and it is well known both in Washington and in Kiev, Dmitry Peskov said
Safeguarding consumer interests key to India’s energy import policies — diplomat
Randhir Jaiswal stressed that ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies had been the twin goals of India's energy policy
Press review: Ukraine seeks US Tomahawks as Washington-Beijing trade rivalry grows
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 15th
African Union suspends Madagascar’s membership — agency
A group of military officers led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in the country on October 14
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
Iran to sign contract with Russia for construction of small nuclear power plants soon
The site of this project’s implementation has also been identified, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Eslami said
Israel to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas refuses to disarm — defense minister
"If Hamas refuses to implement the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the US, will return to fighting and act to achieve the complete defeat of Hamas, change the reality in Gaza, and attain all the objectives of the war," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said
Duma chairman calls deportation of Russians from Latvia act of genocide
Moscow said it had already prepared measures for their settlement at home
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Pentagon chief urges to return to negotiating table on settlement in Ukraine
According to Pete Hegseth, if the conflict does not end soon, the United States, together with its allies, "will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia"
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB
Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to the development of quantum computing technologies
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The bordering Russian region's operational headquarters reported that a man in the Belgorod Region was injured in a drone attack on a car
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Revolution requires preparation, says Georgia's ex-president
Mikhail Saakashvili believes that one of the reasons why the October 4 attempt to overthrow the government failed is that too few youngsters took part in the rally
Western media distort information about conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"UK newspapers are trying to single out some successes by Ukrainian army, but this is not correct, because they are not providing the whole picture along the front lines where we are making every day advances," Andrey Kelin said
Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to discuss forestry issues — KCNA
The delegation is being led by deputy director of the ministry’s department Grigory Gusev
Western special services using AI to control public conscience — Russian diplomat
"This way, the Euro-Atlantic elites are seeking to create controlled chaos to destabilize the situation in key parts of the world by means of setting one ‘disobedient’ states at odds with others and form West-controlled tactical coalitions around them," Yulia Zhdanova said
Press review: Putin meets Syria’s interim leader as EU plans to increase military budget
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 16th
Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss joint LNG projects
According to the report, the Russia-Saudi Arabia trade volume increased by 62.7% in 2024
Putin approves Russia’s updated migration policy concept
The previous concept, adopted in 2018, is effective through the end of 2025
Venezuela condemns US leader’s warmongering statements — MFA
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto views these statements as "a serios violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" that should be denounced by the international community
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russian Battlegroup East wipes out 2 Ukrainian Starlink stations, 12 drone control centers
The enemy also lost up to 290 troops, two armored personnel carriers, including an M113 vehicle, a combat armored vehicle, a tugged howitzer, 16 automobiles, an electronic warfare station, and two catering outlets
EU provoking Zelensky, hampering Trump’s peace efforts — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban added that the European leaders "have a clear military position"
Russia plans to strengthen its position as a global energy leader — Putin
The Russian president added that Moscow aims at developing partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model for the benefit of future generations
Coordination center overseeing Gaza restoration to begin operating within days — TV
According to ABC News, the center is based in Israel, northeast of Gaza
Russia expecting concrete reaction from US following Alaska summit — Lavrov
Russia is ready at any time to discuss specific issues with the US at various levels, including the presidential level, the minister stressed
Trump says he is "working hard" to resolve Ukraine conflict
According to the broadcaster, the US president "wondered which would be a bigger accomplishment - peace in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine"
