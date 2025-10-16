New Delhi calls on London to avoid double standards in oil trade — MFA

NEW DELHI, October 16. /TASS/. India does not support the unilateral sanctions imposed by the UK against the Indian oil and gas company Nayara Energy and urges London to refrain from applying double standards in matters related to energy trade, Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK. India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions," the diplomat stated.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he pointed out.

He added that the Indian government considers ensuring energy security a top priority in meeting the needs of its citizens. "Indian companies source energy supplies from around the world while taking overall market conditions into account," Jaiswal stated.

Earlier, the UK expanded its sanctions list against Russia, imposing restrictions on oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, several banks, as well as legal entities, individuals, 51 vessels, and companies from China, the UAE, India, Turkey, Thailand, and Singapore, allegedly linked to the transportation of Russian oil. India’s Nayara Energy was also included in the list of foreign companies subject to London’s restrictions.