Russia aims to achieve full digitalization of energy sector by 2035 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is shooting for full energy digitalization by 2035 in an effort to boost efficiency and ensure sustainability, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.

"Our country is already actively engaged in this. We’re about 40% there in terms of this project. We aim to achieve full digitalization by 2035, a full digital model of our energy sector, which, as I have already said, will include automation, robotics, and the introduction of modern digital counterparts, digital platforms," he said.

Novak said this would increase efficiency and "ensure the sustainability of our energy sector and the implementation of the tasks we face, which are outlined in the energy strategy."

He added that Russia is already working to lay down a sustainable energy model, one which will provide for domestic needs, ensure energy security and preserve the country's global energy potential, as well as allow it to be highly competitive on the global energy market.

