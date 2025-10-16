Russian Energy Minister calls for energy fairness in global electricity access

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov has called for adherence to the principle of energy fairness, ensuring both technical and financial access to electricity for all.

According to Tsivilyov, around 1 bln people currently rely on open fires for cooking, more than 600 mln people in Africa lack access to electricity, and many others receive it in limited quantities or cannot afford to pay for it.

"We are now collectively developing a shared position that should unite us all: this is the position of energy fairness, which means that every person on Earth should have access to electricity - both technically and financially. Not merely being connected, but also being able to afford that electricity," he said during a speech at Russian Energy Week.

He described it as unacceptable for one country to dictate the terms of energy development to another.

"To date, I consider the principle of energy fairness to be the primary unifying instrument of our existing technological framework, which is based on electric power," the minister emphasized.

