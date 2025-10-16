Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,250 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $4,250 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 6:11 a.m. Moscow time (3:11 a.m. GMT), the gold price was up by 0.72% at $4,255.4 per troy ounce. By 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (4:05 a.m. GMT) the price of gold had narrowed gains to 0.58% as it traded at $4,249.5 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) was down by 0.23% at $52,405 per troy ounce. As of 5:51 a.m. Moscow time (2:51 a.m. GMT), the silver price was up by 0.69% at $52.89 per troy ounce, having hit an all-time high.