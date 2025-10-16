MOEX, RTS indices down 0.38% at opening of trading

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.38% to 2,535.64 points, while the RTS index also lost 0.38% and reached 1,013.18 points at the start of the trading session on Thursday. The yuan weakened by 3.25 kopecks to 10.955 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had extended its losses to 2,531.56 points (-0.54%), while the RTS index stood at 1,011.55 points (-0.54%). At the same time, the yuan advanced to 11.012 rubles, gaining 2.45 kopecks.

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and euro due to sanctions imposed by the United States against the Exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the exchange rates of the dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia uses banking reports and information from over-the-counter trading.