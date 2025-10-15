Russia’s largest hotel operator to manage five-star hotel in Cuba

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Cosmos Hotel Group, Russia’s largest hotel operator, and the Cuban tourism group Gaviota S.A. signed a management agreement for the 5-star Sierra Cristal Hotel in Holguin Province at the Moscow Tourism Forum, a TASS correspondent reported.

The company clarified that the hotel will operate under the name Sierra Cristal by Cosmos Hotels.

Cosmos Hotel Group President Alexander Biba noted that this is the first international resort hotel the company will manage.

"International projects are part of Cosmos Hotel Group's long-term strategy. We are currently evaluating promising markets and negotiating new resort and city hotel properties that will operate under Cosmos management and franchise agreements," he said.

The Sierra Cristal is a five-star hotel complex with 640 rooms, built in 2024. The hotel is located 25 km from the city of Antilla in Holguin Province. Frank Pais International Airport is 114 km away.

Cosmos Hotel Group is a subsidiary of Sistema investment group.

The Forum of Tourist Territories (FTT-2025) is underway on October 15-16 in Moscow at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex. TASS is the general media partner of the event.