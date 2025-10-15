Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are declining at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan rate also fell at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.13%, to 2,538.26 and 1,000.02 points, respectively. The yuan fell 5.95 kopecks, to 11.0245 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and stood at 2,535.47 (-0.24%), while the RTS index was at 998.92 points (-0.24%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate fell to 11.0475 rubles (-3.65 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) rose 0.16% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,545.65 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro effective June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank statements and over-the-counter trading data to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates against the ruble.