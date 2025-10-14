France opposes EU plan to seize Russian assets, says envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Paris insists on respect for international law and rejects Brussels’ initiatives for a possible seizure of Russian assets, French Ambassador to Moscow Nicolas de Riviere said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily.

"President Emmanuel Macron was extremely specific on this point: we uphold international law and the issue of asset seizure is not on the agenda. The only thing that was done in recent years is that the profits were spent on aid to Ukraine, that is, the money earned from investments," the diplomat said in response to a question on the matter. "However, I would like to stress that France’s position is crystal clear. There are no plans to seize assets that don’t belong to us. It’s crucial for everyone to observe the law," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier warned Western countries that Moscow would strongly respond to any illegal action that the European Union might take against the country’s frozen assets.