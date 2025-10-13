Growing number of Arab states interested in Russia’s nuclear expertise — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. An increasing number of Arab countries are showing interest in Russia's experience in the field of nuclear technology and nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"More and more countries in the region are interested in our expertise in nuclear technology, nuclear energy, and non-energy applications of nuclear energy," he said at a meeting with journalists from Arab countries, adding that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, El Dabaa NPP, is a flagship project.

"We're on the right path, with very strong growth dynamics. We have many projects related not only to energy, not only to oil and gas processes. We cooperate, as you know, within the framework of OPEC+, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, but that’s not all," Lavrov noted.