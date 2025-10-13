Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index gained 0.68% to 2,606.22 points, while the RTS Index added 0.68% to 1,011.23 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 3.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.375 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.78% at 2,608.75 points and 1,012.21 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was up by 1.1 kopeck at 11.351 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.25% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,594.94 points.

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.