Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.89% to 2,588.56 points. The RTS Index tumbled 1.62% to 1,004.38 points. The yuan rate moved upward by one kopeck to 11.34 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was mainly in the red today. The ‘Friday factor," particularly pressing in the period of higher geopolitical uncertainty, complemented the set of external and internal negative factors. Furthermore, oil prices started falling after reports on the settlement between Israel and Hamas," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Growth leaders on the falling stock market were Bank St. Petersburg ordinary stocks (+1.4%)., probably due to the buyback program underway," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Rosseti stocks fell the most (down 7.8%), probably because of the initiative of the Energy Ministry to make amendments in laws prohibiting energy companies from paying dividends if the dividend amount is above the capex amount, she added.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,550-2,650 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,500 - 2,600 points.