Russia will not face energy supply issues for centuries — Gazprom CEO

SAINT PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Russia possesses enormous energy resources, ensuring that artificial intelligence and the gas intensity of the economy will face no energy supply problems for several centuries, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"It turns out that for us, the issues of vast energy reserves, of conventional fossil fuels, these challenges for the development of artificial intelligence, for the growth of energy intensity and gas intensity in the economy – these are not our problems for several centuries ahead," he said.

"We simply feel confident, look confidently toward our future, and absolutely know that it will be prosperous," Miller added.

The Gazprom head also highlighted the importance of the country’s gasification program for Russia’s future.