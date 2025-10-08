Bank of Russia sees trend of declining card payments

SIRIUS, October 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees the downward trend for card payments on account of redistribution in favor of other types of cashless payments, department head at the Central Bank Alla Bakina told reporters on the sidelines of the Finopolis 2025 forum.

"The growth rate of card payments goes down, redistributes in favor of other instruments. Speaking about the share of cashless payments, it is difficult so far to talk about any forecasts but I think we will approach 90% as of the year-end," she said.

The share of card payments declined by six percentage points last year, Bakina said earlier. The use of alternative payment tools continues growing at the same time.

