Tatarstan’s medical simulator manufacturer eyes to open office in India

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. Eidos company based in Tatarstan, which specializes in the development and production of high-tech medical simulators, plans to open an office in India in November 2025, Ilnur Nizamiyev, head of the foreign economic activity department at Eidos, said on the sidelines of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum.

"We have been working with India for about four years now. Serial deliveries are already in place, and we have active distributors. <...> At the beginning of this year, we decided that we needed to test another strategy for promoting our brands, namely to open our own office. We will complete the registration process by the end of October and start operations in November," Nizamiyev said.

According to him, the opening of an office will provide an opportunity to interact directly with customers. The company plans to hire local employees to work there.

The office in India will be the company's first in a foreign country. “Expectations are high. There are more than 300 private medical colleges in India alone. <...> Add to that the public sector. The market is huge. Even if we capture a small share of this market, it will already be a success,” said Nizamiyev.

According to the company's website, Eidos specializes in the development and production of high-tech medical simulators.

About the forum

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

