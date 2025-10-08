Tatarstan seeks cooperation with India in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. Tatarstan is focused on developing cooperation with India in a number of industries, including mechanical engineering and pharmaceuticals, the republic’s Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin said at a plenary session of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum.

"Tatarstan is interested in promoting the products of its enterprises in India. We are focused on developing cooperation in the fields of mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and other areas," Pesoshin said.

He noted that cooperation with India in the agricultural sector is developing at a good pace. Thus, by the end of 2024, India ranked first among countries importing products of the republic's agro-industrial complex. "It accounted for more than 23% of total exports, amounting to more than $109 million," Pesoshin added.

At the same time, he said, it is necessary to work more actively to attract Indian investments in Tatarstan. He also emphasized the need to launch additional flights from Kazan to cities in India.

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

