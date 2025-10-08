Hungary, Slovakia may delay new EU sanctions on Russia — portal

BRUSSELS, October 8. /TASS/. The governments of Hungary and Slovakia are hoping to delay the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia in an attempt to secure benefits for their economic interests, the EUObserver portal reported, citing European diplomats.

According to the portal, Hungary intends to seek exemptions from the complete ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) proposed by the European Commission. However, Hungary will not formally threaten to exercise its veto, as it has done in similar cases previously.

This is because US President Donald Trump, who is considered an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, supports a complete ban on LNG purchases from Russia for the EU. Budapest is preparing for consultations with the leaders of other EU countries on specific points of the potential embargo.

According to the portal, Slovakia intends to link the adoption of the sanctions package to easing the planned ban (by 2035) on the production of internal combustion engine vehicles in the EU. Slovakia is a per-capita leader in this sector of the automotive industry, thanks to the production of Volkswagen, Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, and Peugeot. Prime Minister Robert Fico may raise this issue at the next EU leaders' meeting on October 23.

According to European diplomats interviewed by the portal, Fico can secure limited concessions without delaying the adoption of the next sanctions package.

According to EUObserver, on October 8, EU ambassadors in Brussels will attempt to overcome the threat of a veto and discuss possible concessions for Hungary and Slovakia.

The third point of tension is Austria, where Raiffeisen banking group is seeking to release some assets of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to compensate for losses incurred due to a Russian court ruling. The portal's sources note that Vienna has already prepared a draft plan to this effect.

The Czech Republic, Poland, and the Nordic and Baltic states have voted against it. France and Germany have so far refrained from expressing a clear stance on the issue. As one diplomat noted, the opinions of these countries will be decisive in the final decision.

In August, the European Commission promised that the 19th package would be presented in September.