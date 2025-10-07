Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were declining at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.22% to 2,642.74 and 1,003.74 points, respectively. The yuan rate fell 10.5 kopecks to 11.368 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline and was at 2,639.51 points (-0.34%), while the RTS Index was at 1,001.81 points (-0.34%). Meanwhile, the yuan accelerated its decline to 11.355 rubles (-11.8 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.17% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 2,643.97 points.