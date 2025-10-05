OPEC+ countries agree to raise oil output by 137,000 bpd from November 2025

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 137,000 barrels per day from November at a meeting on Sunday.

The decision comes amid a steady global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals, the group explained.

According to data from OPEC, Russia and Saudi Arabia will be able to raise their oil production by 41,000 bpd each, with the required production quotas for the two largest OPEC+ producers now amounting to 9.532 million bpd and 10.061 million bpd, respectively.

The eight countries will meet again on November 2.