Europe sets new LNG import record for September

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Europe set an all-time record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in September, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Since the start of the summer season in April, the EU has purchased a record 70 billion cubic meters of LNG.

At the end of September, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system totaled approximately 11.4 billion cubic meters, which is 18% higher than in August and 44% higher than in September 2024.

Overall, LNG flows from terminals into the European gas transmission system remained at a record level for the first nine months of the year, exceeding 104 billion cubic meters, 26% more than in the same period in 2024.

Since the start of the summer season in April, Europe has imported record-breaking volumes of LNG, with deliveries to the region already exceeding 70 billion cubic meters, according to TASS estimates. The previous record for LNG imports for the April-September period was set in 2023. The highest LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system for April-October were also recorded two years ago (76.3 billion cubic meters). This figure will be surpassed by the end of the current month.

This year, LNG deliveries will be the largest source of gas for Europe, accounting for 44.7%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of September 29. Supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) rank second with a 29.6% share, and gas supplies from North Africa rank third with 10.3%. This exceeded the figures for supplies from the East (Russian gas, Ukrainian gas supplies, and European companies' withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities) (6.7%). Gas supplies from the UK accounted for 4.9%, and supplies from Azerbaijan accounted for 3.9%.