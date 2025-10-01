Russia’s GDP reaches $1.193 trillion in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first half of 2025 totaled 97.26 trillion rubles ($1.193 trillion), according to Rosstat’s preliminary estimate of the country’s GDP.

The statistics service also confirmed Russia’s GDP growth in the first half of the year at 1.2%. Earlier, Rosstat had provisionally estimated GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025 at 1.1%.

According to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development on the current state of the Russian economy, GDP in the first half of 2025 increased by 1.2% year-on-year. "According to Rosstat’s preliminary estimate, GDP growth in the Q2 of 2025 reached 1.1% following 1.4% growth in the Q1. Overall, in the first half of 2025, the economy expanded by 1.2%, according to the Ministry of Economic Development’s assessment," the report noted.

Rosstat’s initial estimate of GDP volume for April-June 2025 shows that it amounted to 49.51 trillion rubles ($607.3 bln) in current prices.