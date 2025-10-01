Fortunes of richest Russians rise by almost $20 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's wealthiest businessmen have grown by $20.163 bln since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated based on the value of companies' shares, among other factors.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since the start of the year, co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov has earned $4.82 bln, lifting his net worth to $15.8 bln. Alisher Usmanov, shareholder in Russia's largest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, saw his net worth rise by $3.22 bln to $16.4 bln, while Severstal founder Alexey Mordashov added $3.41 bln, bringing his net worth to $26.6 bln.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin suffered the biggest decline, with his net worth falling by $3.17 bln to $22.7 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.