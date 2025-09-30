Passenger traffic of Russian airlines down 2.2% in 8M 2025

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian airlines lowered passenger transportation by 2.2% to 73.7 mln passengers in January - August 2025, the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, reported.

"During the covered period [January to August - TASS], the total passenger traffic of airports and all Russian airlines slightly declined: by 0.9% to 144.6 mln people for air harbors, and by 2.2% to 73.7 mln for carriers," the agency said.

Top five Russian air carriers over the reporting period were Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya and Ural Airlines, the regulator noted. These airlines accounted for 70.3% of all transportation.