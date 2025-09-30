Number of nuclear powers will grow, Medvedev predicts

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation’s Board of Trustees, has said that the number of countries possessing nuclear weapons will gradually grow, just as the number of states developing their own generative AI networks will increase.

"An interesting comparison," he noted at AI Day in Skolkovo, "is to contrast the number of nuclear powers with those pursuing generative AI. Nuclear powers are in the majority, true. But I must remind you that among them are states not recognized as nuclear powers by the international community, yet they do exist."

Medvedev added that even among AI developers, some countries are not yet widely known and will eventually make a name for themselves.

"Being in this relatively exclusive club is a great advantage, and it would be wise not to lose it. There’s no doubt the number of countries aiming to create their own models will rise, just as the number of nuclear-weapon states will rise. We must be realistic," he said.