OPEC refutes reports on oil production boost by eight OPEC+ countries

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The OPEC Secretariat rejected mass media reports alleging that eight OPEC+ countries plan to scale up oil production by 500,000 barrels daily during three months.

"At present, discussions among the relevant Ministers concerning the upcoming meeting have not yet commenced. Consequently, the OPEC Secretariat strongly urges media outlets to exercise accuracy and responsibility in their reporting in order to avoid fueling unnecessary speculation in the oil market," the Secretariat said on the X.

"These claims are wholly inaccurate and misleading," it added.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing an OPEC delegate, that eight OPEC+ countries will discuss the accelerated withdrawal from voluntary production cuts and the increase in oil production by 500,000 barrels per day at their meeting on October 5.