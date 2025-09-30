Russia to float federal loan bonds worth $18.2 bln in Q4 2025

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The planned volume of Russian federal loan (OFZ) bonds float in the fourth quarter of 2025 will amount to 1.5 trillion rubles ($18.2 bln), the Russian Ministry of Finance said on its website.

OFZ bonds to be floated will amount to 500 bln rubles ($6.1 bln) for the maturity up to ten years and one trillion rubles ($12.1 bln) with the maturity over ten years.

Target parameters of bonds floating will be updated in case amendments are introduced into the federal law on the budget for 2025, the ministry said.

The ministry also posted the schedule of auctions for OFZ bonds to be held this year. Five auctions are scheduled for October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. November will see three auctions on 12th, 19th and 26th days of the month. Four auctions will be held on the last month of this year - on December 3, 10, 17 and 24.