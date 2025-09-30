Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $125.1 mln with settlement on September 29

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on September 29, 2025, totaling 10.3 bln rubles ($125.1 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on September 26, 2025, amounted to 10.4 bln rubles ($126.3 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.